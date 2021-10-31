Calvin Ridley: “I need to step away from football at this time”

Getty Images

Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley became a late scratch from Sunday’s game against the Panthers, after participating in pregame warmups. During the game, Ridley posted a message on Twitter explaining the situation.

“These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing,” Ridley said. “This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future.

“I want to thank my teammates, the entire Atlanta Falcons organization, our great fans, my friends, and my gamily for all of their support during this time.”

Ridley missed the Week Five game against the Jets in London for personal reasons. He returned and played last week, after the bye.

We wish Calvin the best as he works through these issues, and we respect him for having the willingness to take some time to improve his overall health.