Calvin Ridley out Sunday due to a personal matter

The Falcons will not have wide receiver Calvin Ridley in the lineup against the Panthers on Sunday.

Ridley is inactive due to a personal matter. He was not on the injury report Friday as the Falcons did not hand out any injury designations this week.

It’s the second game that Ridley has missed due to a personal matter this month. He did not play when the Falcons beat the Jets in London in Week Five, but returned to post four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s 30-28 win over the Dolphins.

Russell Gage, Tajae Shape, Olamide Zaccheaus, Christian Blake, and Frank Darby are the other receivers for the Falcons.