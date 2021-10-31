Carson Wentz: I beat us today at the end of the game

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw interceptions at the end of the fourth quarter and in overtime against the Titans on Sunday and they were the opening topic of conversation at the press conference after the 34-31 loss.

Wentz’s fourth quarter pick saw him try to throw the ball away with his left hand while under pressure and Titans defensive back Elijah Molden returned the ball for a touchdown. Wentz called it a “terrible play” and said he was just trying to get rid of the ball. In overtime, he was picked off by safety Kevin Byard and said he thought he tried to do too much when he had a checkdown available.

“I beat us today at the end of the game,” Wentz said.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said the play call on the first interception was “terrible” and said he told Wentz to go make it right after the touchdown. Wentz was able to lead the Colts to a score that forced overtime, but another mistake sealed the team’s fate.

The Colts will be back on Thursday against the Jets and Wentz said he welcomed the quick turnaround as a way to shake off a painful AFC South loss.