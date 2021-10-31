Carson Wentz’s interception sets up Titans’ game-winning FG in overtime

Getty Images

Kevin Byard had a 42-yard pass interference penalty in the end zone with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Colts the tying touchdown. He made up for it in overtime.

Byard intercepted Carson Wentz with 5:48 remaining in overtime and returned it 14 yards to the Indianapolis 14 to set up Randy Bullock‘s game-winning field goal.

Bullock’s 44-yard field goal with 4:03 left in overtime gave the Titans a 34-31 walkoff. It was Bullock’s eighth career game-winning field goal. The Titans (6-2) now have a three-game lead over the Colts (3-5) after sweeping Indianapolis. The Titans beat the Colts 25-16 in Week 3.

One of the most exciting games of the season went back and forth late in the fourth quarter with huge momentum shifts. Each team scored a touchdown in the final 1:26 to send the game into overtime.

With 1:33 left from his own 8-yard line, Wentz was under pressure. He tried to throw the ball away with his left hand, and rookie cornerback Elijah Molden intercepted the pass and returned it 2 yards for a touchdown. The Titans appeared to be on their way to victory.

The Colts faced third-and-16 at their own 19 when Wentz found Michael Pittman for a 38-yard gain with 37 seconds left. The Colts got all the way to the 1-yard line with 25 seconds left after Went threw deep to Ashton Dulin and drew a 42-yard interference penalty on Byard in the end zone.

Jonathan Taylor scored the 1-yard touchdown with 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and opted to have Michael Badgley kick a game-tying extra point.

Both teams had two chances in overtime.

Wentz had thrown only one interception this season, and it came in Week 2 against the Rams. He had two Sunday against the Titans, going 27-of-51 for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Pittman had 10 catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

Derrick Henry gained only 68 yards on 28 carries, and Tannehill threw two interceptions. The Titans also had 11 penalties for 161 yards.

But Tannehill ran for 26 yards on two carries and completed 23 of 33 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns. A.J. Brown caught 10 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown.