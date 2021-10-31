Chargers lead Patriots 14-13 at halftime

Getty Images

The Chargers have a slim 14-13 lead over the Patriots at halftime, but New England has had opportunities to score more points.

The Patriots had one such chance late in the second quarter after a Justin Herbert interception.

On second-and-10 from the L.A. 40, Herbert fired a pass over the middle to running back Austin Ekeler. The ball went through Ekeler’s hands and into the waiting arms of defensive back Adrian Phillips, who returned it back to the line of scrimmage.

While quarterback Mac Jones hit receiver Kendrick Bourne for a 10-yard pass to start the extra possession, he didn’t complete another pass on the next set of downs. New England settled for Nick Folk’s 48-yard field goal to cut Los Angeles’ lead to one.

Jones finished the first half 8-of-22 passing for 126 yards, with much of the yardage coming on a 44-yard pass to receiver Nelson Agholor and a 33-yard pass to tight end Hunter Henry. Damien Harris has 45 yards on 11 carries.

Both teams scored touchdowns on their first drives. Ekeler had a 5-yard touchdown run to cap Los Angeles’ first possession. Then Patriots running back Damien Harris answered with a 1-yard score.

Keenan Allen caught a 5-yard touchdown to give Los Angeles a 14-7 lead. And while the Patriots had a chance to score another response touchdown, Jones’ fade attempt to receiver Jakobi Meyers was well off the mark and incomplete.

Herbert is 8-of-15 passing for 92 yards with a touchdown and a pick. Keenan Allen has four receptions for 56 yards with his TD.

New England will have the ball first to start the second half.