Chargers’ Michael Davis questionable to return with hamstring injury

The Chargers have at least one injury concern in the secondary.

Cornerback Michael Davis is questionable to return to the matchup against the Patriots with a hamstring injury.

Davis has played 91 percent of Los Angeles’ defensive snaps this year. He wasn’t on the field for the Chargers’ goal-line stand, as the team held New England out of the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Quarterback Mac Jones tried a goal-line fade to receiver Jakobi Meyers, but the pass was well off the mark.

Though rookie corner Asante Samuel Jr. had to briefly exit the game for an undisclosed reason, he’s since returned.

Los Angeles has picked up a couple of stops inside the 10-yard line, also holding the Patriots to a 24-yard field goal in the second quarter.

The Chargers lead 14-10 with 3:29 left in the second quarter.