Chargers, Patriots trade touchdowns to begin first quarter

The Chargers and Patriots are off to a hot start in Los Angeles.

The two teams were both able to score a touchdown on their first possessions and have begun the game tied 7-7.

L.A. had the ball first and quarterback Justin Herbert got the Chargers in position to score with a 41-yard pass to receiver Keenan Allen on second-and-4 from Los Angeles’ 43. Running back Austin Ekeler, who was questionable entering Sunday with a hip injury, powered his way in for a 5-yard touchdown. It initially looked like Ekeler would get stopped short of the goal line, but Los Angeles got a pile into the end zone.

The Patriots responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive, highlighted by quarterback Mac Jones’ 44-yard pass to receiver Nelson Agholor. That put New England at Los Angeles’ 14. A few plays later, running back Damien Harris plunged in for a 1-yard touchdown.

Harris now has at least one touchdown in each of his last four games.