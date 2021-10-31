Colts lead Titans 17-14 at halftime

Getty Images

The Colts scored 14 points in the first 7 minutes, 16 seconds of Sunday’s divisional matchup with the Titans. But Tennessee scored the next 14.

Indianapolis took a 17-14 lead into the locker room after Michael Badgley hit a 34-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has two bad interceptions, but only one was costly. Kenny Moore nearly had a pick-six on Tannehill’s first pass of the day, setting up a 7-yard touchdown from Carson Wentz to Michael Pittman. It was the second touchdown for Wentz to Pittman after the two connected for a 2-yarder on fourth down on the team’s first drive.

The Colts offense never got on the field after Tyquan Lewis‘ interception of Tannehill as Lewis fumbled the ball back on the return. Tannehill hit A.J. Brown for a 57-yard touchdown on the next play to tie the game at 14.

Tannehill is 9-of-12 for 118 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Derrick Henry has 31 yards on 11 carries.

Wentz is 18-for-27 for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Jonathan Taylor has seven carries for 36 yards and three catches for 52 yards.