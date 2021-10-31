Cowboys start the second half with 73-yard touchdown

Getty Images

Well, who saw this coming?

After a fairly listless first half, the Cowboys started the second half with a long touchdown to tie the game at 10 with 14:07 left in the third quarter.

On third-and-8 from the Dallas 27, quarterback Cooper Rush hit receiver Cedrick Wilson over the middle for a 73-yard touchdown. Wilson caught the ball 23 yards from the line of scrimmage and outran the defense 50 yards down the field for the score.

It was the longest reception of Wilson’s career.

Wilson has two catches for 82 yards and a TD.

Rush now is 11-of-19 passing for 183 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his first career start.