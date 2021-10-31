Craig Wrolstad defends lowering-the-helmet foul on Mike Hilton

Posted by Mike Florio on October 31, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The conclusion of the Bengals-Jets game included a controversial foul against Cincinnati defensive back Mike Hilton for lowering the helmet to initiate contact with Jets running back Ty Johnson. Many think Johnson should have been penalized for doing the same thing.

Speaking to pool reporter Paul Dehner, referee Craig Wrolstad said that the possibility of flagging Johnson was not considered.

“I don’t think there was any discussion about the offense,” Wrolstad said. “The call was on the defense.”

Many think the call shouldn’t have been on the defense. Wrolstad nevertheless defended the call.

“The line judge had unnecessary roughness . . . and the foul was for lowering his head to initiate contact,” Wrolstad said. “So that’s going to be a use of the helmet foul.”

So what should the defensive player due to avoid the foul?

“I’m not here to verse you on how to tackle properly,” Wrolstad said, “but the rule is that you cannot lower your head to initiate contact on a player with your helmet. So, he can hit him with his shoulder, I suppose.”

It’s a lot easier said than done. (Or as Simms would say — and actually said last week — harder said than done.)

As one source with knowledge of the development and application of the rule told PFT, the fact that Johnson lowered his helmet made the foul on Hilton more likely, even if it technically would have been a foul if Hilton had simply hit Johnson in the legs with his helmet.

The other problem with the rule is that it’s not consistently enforced. Thus, when it is called during a key moment, the fact that it’s so often not called makes the decision seem arbitrary or (as the tin-foil hat wearers would say) the outcome seem predetermined.

6 responses to “Craig Wrolstad defends lowering-the-helmet foul on Mike Hilton

  1. Books have been getting hammered and need to make sure the parlay gimmies don’t pan out.

  2. It was a bad call, period. We all want players to remain healthy for the 16… I mean – we all want to make as much money… Sorry, wrong perspective. There have been several personal foul calls that just aren’t correctly called and it’s taking away from the game. I turned the tube off today because of it (Jets game & Tampa game). If you don’t clearly see it don’t call it, you know integrity!

  3. Of course he defended it! What’s he supposed to say “Oh yeah, I and my team completely blew that one. It was a big hit so we had to throw the flag.” Bengals should have NEVER been in that position, but they had a comeback opportunity stolen from them.

  4. That this was a penatly and the hit on Boswell in the Steelers/Browns game wasn’t makes zero sense, no matter how much hand waving the officials and the league do to explain it away.

  5. (as the tin-foil hat wearers would say) the outcome seem predetermined.
    ————–
    Ummm I’ve never seen a leader of tin-foil hat wearers make remarks about their own followers before.

  6. Hilton lowered himself to tackle low, then Johnson lowered his helmet to force helmet to helmet contact. If this is how they’re going yo call it, we could see a situation like the NBA over the last several years, with players manipulating the refs.

