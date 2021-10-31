Report: Dak Prescott inactive for Sunday Night Football

Getty Images

Dak Prescott went through his pregame workout before Sunday Night Football, and the Cowboys made a game-time decision. The quarterback will not play against the Vikings, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Prescott strained his right calf on the final play of the Week 6 overtime victory over the Patriots. The Cowboys, who had a bye last week, listed Prescott as limited in practice all week and questionable for the game.

Cooper Rush, who took all the first-team reps this week, will make his first career start. Will Grier will back up Rush.

Rush has appeared in only six regular-season games, while taking 58 snaps and throwing three passes.

Prescott had never missed a start in his career until last season when he severely injured his right ankle in Week 5 against the Giants.