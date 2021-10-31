DeVante Parker is expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Dolphins are heavy underdogs in Buffalo on Sunday and it looks like they’ll have wide receiver DeVante Parker on hand for their upset bid against the Bills.

Parker has missed the last three games with shoulder and hamstring injuries, but he practiced this week and said on Thursday that he felt like he would be ready to go on Sunday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that all signs continue to point toward Parker returning to the lineup.

Rapoport also reports that the Dolphins have received trade inquiries about Parker. There’s no indication that a deal is imminent and avoiding re-injury or a new injury on Sunday would be key to any thought of dealing him before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Parker has 17 catches for 242 yards and a touchdown in four appearances for the Dolphins this season.