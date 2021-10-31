DK Metcalf, Marshon Lattimore fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

USA Today

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore went at it all night on Monday, and the NFL ruled that both of them crossed the line.

The league fined Metcalf $6,949 and Lattimore $10,815 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

It’s unsurprising that Lattimore got the more costly fine, given that he was flagged for personal fouls during the game, while Metcalf was not.

The most expensive fine from the game actually went to Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett, who was fined $10,300 for tossing a football at Saints safety P.J. Williams.