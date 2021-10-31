Dolphins deal for Deshaun Watson bogged down when Texans raised price

Posted by Mike Florio on October 31, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
Getty Images

A week ago, the Texans and Dolphins were closing in on a deal for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Per multiple sources, the Dolphins wanted Watson to settle the 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Per multiple sources, once the Texans caught wind of the growing possibility that the 22 civil lawsuits would be settled, their price for Watson went up.

With no deal ever in place (and the Dolphins would concede that a deal was never reached), the Texans were free to ask for more, if/when they sensed that the Dolphins would be getting Watson with one of the two major branches of his legal portfolio resolved. (The 10 pending criminal complaints will remain in place until a grand jury decides whether to charge Watson.)

The increased demands caused the talks to crater. Now, the primary impediment is the gap between what the Texans want and what the Dolphins will offer. That could change as the deadline arrives, because in the NFL and most other businesses deadlines drive action.

If a trade is done, the expectation is that Watson will get the 22 civil cases settled. If a trade doesn’t happen, it’s expected that the civil cases won’t be resolved, at least not for now.

Either way, the deadline arrives on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Obviously, it will happen by then. Or it won’t.

14 responses to “Dolphins deal for Deshaun Watson bogged down when Texans raised price

  1. I don’t see Watson settling because it implies that he’s guilty. It’s going to stay bogged down and this will drag on.

  4. If I’m the fish and don’t want off season competition on the wanted QB thus ending up getting squished, especially if all the legal stuff gets sorted out… might be best to meet the asking price because after all once more players enter the sweepstakes somebody will meet the asking price out of desperation or to prevent someone possibly in their own division from doing so .. time will tell us how it all goes.

  5. I’m trying to understand something in Goodell’s NFL. Gruden is out because he used some racist and highly offensive language– ok, that’s understandable. DeShaun has been named in what, 22 lawsuits? With some more than highly offensive alleged behavior. And yet Goodell has done nothing. But despite literally zero evidence of anything despite spending millions of dollars he suspended Tom Brady for 4 games… and hammered Zeke with 6 games based on allegations… why is the NFL still so tied to promoting DeShaun that it is protecting him? There are plenty of marketable, emerging stars in this league that haven’t been accused of crimes by 22 different people.

  6. What the heck is Houston doing? Just trade the guy and be done with it. They keep this crap up and watch Watson get indicted sometime after the trade deadline and they will then be effectively stuck with him and he will be damaged goods at that point.

  7. I just hope this drags out long enough for Greir and Flores to get fired and a new regime can come in

    I dont want these bums tossing away the future to hold on to their jobs another year

  8. I guess I don’t follow the Dolphins closely enough. Are they a Deshaun away from a deep playoff run- this year or in the future?? If so, I don’t see it. They look like they regressed this year to me.

    Why would they want to do this?

  9. bradygirl12 says:
    October 31, 2021 at 9:27 pm
    I don’t see Watson settling because it implies that he’s guilty. It’s going to stay bogged down and this will drag on.
    ————————————
    Watson will settle and part of the settlement will be that the women who receive payments
    ( It has to be all of them ) will not talk about it / testify. Charges will be dropped because no one wants to press charges /testify. Will all of the women be on board or will some want Watson prosecuted ? That is the question.

  11. If this is true, then it changes the possibility of a deal considerably. If in fact there is a behind the scenes settlement of a significant portion of the lawsuits, the compensation can get resolved.

  12. Whats the going rate for Grier and Flores?…..THey are the problem…Grier cant draft and Flores has lost the clubhouse. Give Tua some help and we will be alright…Watson is no savior..and having him near south beach wont help…

