Falcons up 10-9 on Panthers at halftime

The Falcons scored the only touchdown of the first half in Atlanta and they hold a halftime lead over the Panthers as a result.

Cordarrelle Patterson took a pass from Matt Ryan for a 15-yard score in the second quarter to put the Falcons up 10-3. A pair of Joey Slye field goals, including a 57-yarder on the final play of the half, cut their lead to 10-9 before the teams headed into the locker room.

Ryan had the Falcons moving for another score between those two field goals, but got picked off by Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson on the 15-yard-line. That play came shortly after Ryan had his left hand stepped on inadvertently and he could be seen bleeding heavily before and after the Thompson interception. He did not come out of the game as a result of the injury.

Ryan is 10-of-13 for 63 yards overall and Sam Darnold is 10-of-17 for 106 yards. He’s also run for 25 yards and avoided turnovers, but running back Chuba Hubbard‘s fumble on the first play of the game led to quick points for the Falcons.