Gabriel Davis gives Bills 10-3 lead over Dolphins

Getty Images

The Bills had only 122 yards in the first half. They had 80 on their first drive of the second half.

Buffalo scored the first touchdown of the day in a matchup against division rival Miami, with Josh Allen finding Gabriel Davis for an 8-yard touchdown with 3:49 remaining in the third quarter.

The Bills lead 10-3.

Allen went 7-of-10 for 49 yards on the go-ahead drive.

Cole Beasley has six catches for 55 yards left for two plays on the touchdown drive after being shaken up.

The Dolphins have 183 yards but are 0-for-2 in the red zone. Jason Sanders missed a chip-shot field goal, and the Dolphins lost a fumble.