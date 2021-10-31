Greg Zuerlein’s 39-yard field goal ties Cowboys-Vikings at 13 entering the fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Cowboys may be able to steal a win against the Vikings.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Sunday night contest between Dallas and Minnesota is tied at 13. Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein hit a 39-yard field goal with four seconds left in the third period to even the score.

He was in position to do so because receiver Cedrick Wilson continued his big night, this time with a trick play. On first-and-10 from the Dallas 42, Wilson tossed a 35-yard pass to fellow receiver CeeDee Lamb, putting the Cowboys at the Minnesota 23. Wilson was a high school quarterback and looked the part with a zinger of a throw.

Wilson also had a 73-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

The Cowboys have lost linebacker Jabril Cox for at least the rest of the game to a right knee injury. Cox, who mainly plays special teams, was injured on a punt.