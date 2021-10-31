Jack Conklin out with elbow injury

Getty Images

Browns right tackle Jack Conklin missed the last two games with a knee injury. But now a different issue will keep him out of the rest of Sunday’s contest against the Steelers.

Cleveland has declared Conklin out with an elbow injury.

The injury occurred on a first-down run by Nick Chubb with 9:17 left in the second quarter. Though a cart initially came out for Conklin, he declined to leave the field on it, walking to the sideline under his own power. Conklin then headed to the locker room where he was quickly ruled out.

Blake Hance came in to replace Conklin. He’s started three games for Cleveland this season.

The Browns and Steelers are tied at three midway through the second quarter.