Justin Fields’ brilliant TD run not enough for Bears, Jimmy G runs for two TDs as 49ers win

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields turned in one of the highlight-reel plays of this NFL season today at Soldier Field. But it wasn’t enough.

On a fourth-and-1 attempt that the 49ers’ front seven appeared to blow up, Fields somehow zigzagged his way across the field to not just pick up the first down but run for a touchdown. That gave the Bears a fourth-quarter lead.

Unfortunately for Chicago, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo proceeded to march the offense down the field for a touchdown run of his own. That was Garoppolo’s second touchdown run of the game, a game that the 49ers would end up winning 33-22.

Fields ended up with 103 rushing yards in addition to completing 19 of 27 passes for 175 yards, with one touchdown and one game-sealing interception.

Garoppolo completed 17 of 28 passes for 322 yards in addition to the two rushing touchdowns.

The win improves the 49ers’ record to 3-4 and moves them ahead of the 3-5 Bears in the NFC wild card race.