Mike White goes out, but Jets tie Bengals

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Mike White‘s first NFL start may have come to an early end.

White was decked from behind on a late hit by Bengals defensive end Cam Sample in the third quarter of Sunday’s game. Journeyman Josh Johnson was called up from the practice squad to back up White and is now playing in an NFL regular season game for the first time since the 2018 season.

Johnson hit the ground running with a nine-yard completion to rookie running back Michael Carter for a first down inside the Bengals’ 15-yard line. Another completion to Jamison Crowder picked up eight yards, but Denzel Mims dropped a pass in the end zone to leave the Jets to settle for a field goal.

Matt Ammendola hit the kick and it’s now a 17-17 game at MetLife Stadium.

UPDATE 3:15 p.m. ET: White will return after being evaluated in the sideline medical tent.