Mike White, Jets stun Bengals in 34-31 win

Posted by Josh Alper on October 31, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals routed the Ravens in Week Seven, but they came back down to Earth in a hurry in Week Eight.

The Jets erased an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter as quarterback Mike White turned in a performance for the ages in his first NFL start. White threw touchdowns to Ty Johnson and Tyler Kroft before catching a two-point conversion on a Philly special pass from Jamison Crowder that put the Jets up 34-31 with just under four minutes to play in the game.

Quinnen Williams ended the next Bengals drive with his second sack of the afternoon and the Jets got a key first down after the two minute warning when Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton was flagged for lowering his helmet to initiate contact. Michael Carter and White ran the rest of the time out after that questionable call.

White finished the day 37-of-45 for 405 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He joins Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks to throw for at least 400 yards in their first NFL starts and it’s fair to say that White, a 2018 fifth-round pick of the Cowboys who made his NFL debut last weekend, was the less likely member of the duo to pull that off.

The entire Jets offense looked nothing like the one that first-round pick Zach Wilson had piloted before last week’s knee injury. They started with a touchdown, shrugged off three turnovers, and moved the ball easily all day.

The Bengals got off to a slow start and failed to score points after a Jessie Bates interception set them up on the one-yard-line in the first quarter. They were able to straighten things out enough to go up 10 in the second quarter and 11 on Tyler Boyd‘s fourth quarter touchdown pass, but Joe Burrow was intercepted by Shaq Lawson after Johnson’s touchdown closed the gap to five points.

It was a curious decision to throw at that point and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will be asked about that call after the game. His defense’s inability to stop the Jets and the flat start coming off last week’s win will also be topics of conversation before he turns his attention to the Browns.

The Jets will have a quick turnaround to face the Colts in Week Nine and the good feelings from this win might keep them floating all the way until that game kicks off.

Permalink 34 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

34 responses to “Mike White, Jets stun Bengals in 34-31 win

  3. Considering that Wilson has stunk when he’s played, do we now have a QB controversy?

  4. Bengals got totally jobbed at the end of the game. Refs secured the Jets victory. They’re not even trying to hide it anymore. The mob runs the league now.

  5. So all that talk from the Bengals players after a win vs Baltimore
    And you come out a lose to the Jets.

  6. 1. Congrats Jets. Bengals didn’t do enough to win.

    2. How in the world could a ref make such a controversial call to essentially decide a game when it’s questionable if there was even a penalty or could have called the exact same thing on the other side? It happens to all teams at some point, but my goodness that was bad.

  8. Bad penalty call or not, the Bengals had absolutely no business putting themselves in that position against the lowly J-E-T-S Jets, especially when they’re starting a no name rookie free agent QB. Just no excuses

  9. Classic trap game for the Bengals after a huge win at Baltimore. But do the Jets now have a QB controversy brewing?

  11. I’m not even trying to be dramatic here. It’s awful watching these players playing as hard as they can just to watch the refs decide who will win the game.

  12. Bengals got totally jobbed at the end of the game. Refs secured the Jets victory. They’re not even trying to hide it anymore. The mob runs the league now.

    ————————

    Why in the world would anyone want to see the Jets win a game?

  13. This was a decent game to watch right up until the call at the end. Someone needs to lose their job over that Helmet to helmet call. Initiated by the runner, called on the defender.

    Really ruins the fun of the sport when the refs decide who wins like this.

  14. That was a horrible call by the ref’s and it did decide the game. Sponsored by Draft Kings

  15. No dog in this fight. In fact, I’m a rival afc North fan so it was nice for them to lose, but they got robbed.

  16. Bengals one week season started and ended in the past 7 days. What a town of scrubs from top to bottom. Football is not your thing, even with a roster full of top picks, just give it up.

  17. Bengals were straight up awful on defense and for some reason Burrow never seemed to look in Uzomah’s direction very much. The calls were definitely pro Jets which irks me, but man this is a shot in the gut. Mike White looks better than Darnold and Wilson already though.

  18. I thought the Jet’s receivers were absolutely useless and don’t belong anywhere near an NFL field. Well, that’s what the Zach Wilson homer’s told me.

  20. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    October 31, 2021 at 4:26 pm
    Mac Jones is elite

    _________________

    Pats fan here. No he’s not. He’s good and getting experience but sorry, not even close to elite.

  21. THAT WAS ONE OF THE WORST OFFICIATING CALLS THAT I HAVE EVER SEEN IN WATCHING THE NFL IN OVER 60 YEARS!!!! THE HELMET TO HELMET CALL AGAINST THE BENGALS NEAR THE END OF THE GAME WAS ABSOLUTELY HORRIBLE AND WAS NOT EVEN CLOSE!!! NFL OFFICIALS SHOULD LOSE THEIR JOBS OVER THIS HORRIBLE CALL!!!! THE CALL EFFECTED THE OUTCOME OF THE GAME!!!! THE BENGALS HAD THE JETS STOPPED AND THE JETS WOULD HAVE HAD TO PUNT!!! HOW MANY TIMES HAS JOE BURROW BROUGHT THE BENGALS BACK AND SCORED IN THE FINAL MINUTES OF A GAME!!!!!

  23. Are people also going to blame the refs for allowing the Jets to even be in a position to win?

  25. You conspiracy morons do understand that the Jets had the point spread beat no matter if that call is made or not,right? And you think they’re going to wait until the last 2 minutes to make their ” corrupt” call. NFl franchises are worth billions of dollars and the makes billions in revenues no matter who wins and you think they’re going to risk that to get a desired outcome. It’s a difficult high speed game to officiate. And it’s officiated by imperfect human beings. Nothing more

  26. I am fully a Jets fan and I have to say straight up that the helmet on helmet call was dreadful. It is not a fully clean victory by the Jets. Yes, you can make the argument that the Bengals should never have been in that position in the first place and that they deserve to lose. Doesn’t take away from the fact that the Jets’ victory is tainted by a really bad call.

  27. I thought I was so clever playing E. Sanders over Carter as my flex because they won’t be running the ball while they are getting blown out. Figured I would bench Vikings defense and play Cinci since they are facing a QB that is allegedly worse than the #2 overall pick…You win this week fantasy gods!

  28. Bengals fans this is one of those meals you must choke down as you learn to win. You just totally lost when everyone thought you’d win. It happens to up and coming teams they stumble, they lack consistency week to week. Prove you can put aside an awful game, and not let it influence the next one except in making the preparations for that next game all the more intense. Don’t let 1 loss, even a bad one, lead to another. Forget what happened, learn from it and go forward. IMO

  29. Christopher Allan says:
    October 31, 2021 at 4:55 pm
    Are people also going to blame the refs for allowing the Jets to even be in a position to win?

    ————————-

    Of course not. The Jets 100% earned their chance to win that game legitimately and had it stolen from them by the refs, just like the Bengals had their chance to win stolen from them.

    It’s an embarrassing show from the officials, not the Jets. They played their hardest out there and deserved the win. Just as the Bengals deserved the chance to see if they could pull it out at the end.

    I’d like to see a team just walk off the field on a call like this sometime. If the refs want to end the game 2 minutes early, let them. It’s crazy how stuff like this happens and people defend it just because they don’t like the team involved.

  30. Steelers fan so know going in that I DESPISE the Bengals. However, that was maybe one of the most egregiously terrible calls I’ve ever seen on Mike Hilton to basically end the game in favor of the Jets. The receiver dipped his head to near shin level on that play. With that being said I’ve seen my team get huge benefits from those calls but also get screwed too. It happens to every team. Every week. One way or another. Don’t think it’s just you.

  31. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    October 31, 2021 at 4:26 pm
    Mac Jones is elite

    ——
    Your guy Mike White had a great game and your team won. You’d think you could put down the elementary school ruse you’re running and just enjoy a rare Jets win. Since the Patriots are your daddy though, we know you won’t.

  32. Love the thumbs down crowd do you guys use the same text chain to communicate or does a mouse bring messages between the padded cells?

  33. Out couched and outplayed. Still horrible to see refs determine the outcome of a game time and time again. NFL needs to implement something. Humans are imperfect but these types of bad calls shouldn’t fly

  34. This loss shouldn’t hurt the Bengals if you ask most of their fans they won the super bowl last week, and the Jets might have a QB controversy.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.