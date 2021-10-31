NFL repeatedly fines CeeDee Lamb for untucked jersey, low socks

Getty Images

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has run afoul of the NFL’s uniform police repeatedly this season.

Lamb has been fined twice for having his jersey untucked, $5,150 for the first offense and $15,450 for the second offense, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The NFL triples the amount of the fine with each successive offense, so if it happens again he’ll be fined $46,350.

The NFL also fined Lamb $5,150 for having socks that failed to cover his lower leg in a game.

Lamb has also had a fine for taunting and a fine for an illegal crackback block, for a total of $46,865.

NFL players can appeal fines, either by claiming they did not violate the rule in question or by claiming the amount of the fine is excessive relative to the player’s salary. It is unclear whether Lamb has appealed any of his fines.