NFL Week Eight early inactives: Jadeveon Clowney, Odell Beckham will play for Browns

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Browns won’t have to take on the Steelers without wide receiver Odell Beckham or defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Both players were listed as questionable on Friday, but will be in the lineup in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland is also getting quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb back in the lineup. Mayfield missed last week’s win over the Broncos with a left shoulder injury and Chubb has missed the last two games with a calf injury.

Steelers at Browns

Steelers: TE Eric Ebron, LB Melvin Ingram, QB Dwayne Haskins, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, LB Buddy Johnson, OL Zach Banner

Browns: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, CB Denzel Ward, CB A.J. Green, S Richard LeCounte, DE Takkarist McKinley, G Hjalte Froholdt, DT Tommy Togiai

Dolphins at Bills

Dolphins: CB Noah Igbinoghene, OL Greg Little, WR Preston Williams, DB Trill Williams, TE Hunter Long, DL John Jenkins, LB Jerome Baker, S Sheldrick Redwine

Bills: TE Dawson Knox, T Spencer Brown, DE Boogie Basham, RB Matt Breida, DT Justin Zimmer, DE Efe Obada

49ers at Bears

49ers: DT Maurice Hurst, DE Dee Ford, S Jaquiski Tartt, OL Aaron Banks, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Ambry Thomas, WR Travis Benjamin

Bears: LB Khalil Mack, QB Nick Foles, CB Artie Burns, WR Breshad Perriman, LB Caleb Johnson

Rams at Texans

Rams: WR DeSean Jackson, T Andrew Whitworth, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, QB Bryce Perkins, LB Chris Garrett, OL Tremayne Anchrum, TE Brycen Hopkins

Texans: QB Deshaun Watson, DB Cre’von Leblanc, DB Jimmy Moreland, DB Desmond King, WR Davion Davis, TE Pharoah Brown, DL Jaleel Johnson

Eagles at Lions

Eagles: CB Zech McPhearson, QB Reid Sinnett, S Anthony Harris, CB Mac McCain, LB Eric Wilson, OL Jack Anderson, OL Sua Opeta

Lions: RB Jamaal Williams, CB AJ Parker, TE Darren Fells, WR Geronimo Allison, LB Jessie Lemonier, WR Jashon Cornell

Bengals at Jets

Bengals: RB Chris Evans, WR Auden Tate, CB Nick McCloud, DE Darius Hodge, DE Wyatt Ray, DT Tyler Shelvin

Jets: QB Zach Wilson, WR Corey Davis, RB Tevin Coleman, DE Bryce Huff, TE Trevon Wesco, QB Joe Flacco, DL Jonathan Marshall

Titans at Colts

Titans: WR Julio Jones, FB Khari Blasingame, DB Brady Breeze, LB Rashaan Evans, LB John Simon, T Kendall Lamm, DT Teair Tart

Colts: CB Thakarius Keyes, QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Mike Strachan, DL Ben Banogu, OL Julien Davenport, OL Will Fries, DL Isaac Rochell

Panthers at Falcons

Panthers: WR Terrace Marshall, CB CJ Henderson, LB Kamal Martin, DT Phil Hoskins,

Falcons: WR Calvin Ridley, RB Wayne Gallman, LB Dorian Etheridge, DL John Cominsky, OL Josh Andrews, DL Ta'Quon Graham