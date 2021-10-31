Panthers take 12-10 lead in third quarter

Getty Images

The Panthers still haven’t found the end zone on Sunday, but they have found their way into the lead.

Zane Gonzalez‘s fourth field goal of the game capped a 16-play, 78-yard drive and moved the Panthers ahead of the Falcons 12-10 with over three minutes to play in the third quarter.

The biggest plays of the drive came when quarterback Sam Darnold took off around the left side for a 20-yard gain on a third down and when he hit DJ Moore for an 11-yard gain on another one. The biggest hit came when Falcons safety Erik Harris lit up Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson with a legal hit to break up a pass.

Anderson was attended to on the field, but returned to the game before the drive was over.