Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell out with a concussion, Browns take 10-3 lead

The Steelers have officially lost their kicker for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Chris Boswell has been ruled out with a concussion after sustaining a big hit on a fake field goal late in the first half.

Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott hit Boswell as the kicker was rolling to his right and had just fired the ball high and out of the end zone. Elliott was down for a bit before he was able to walk of the field and into the locker room under his own power.

The Steelers have not been in a place kicking situation since Boswell went off the field. But punter Pressley Harvin was shown on the CBS broadcast practicing kicking into the net on Pittsburgh’s sideline.

Cleveland took the lead early in the second half with a 10-yard touchdown run by D'Ernest Johnson. The club got its run game going with a 21-yard run by Nick Chubb to start the drive. Johnson has 22 yards rushing on four carries.