Rams blowing out Texans 24-0 at halftime

The Rams are 6-1. Barring something catastrophic, they’ll be 7-1 after the second half of their game against the Texans.

Los Angeles leads Houston 24-0 at halftime — and it should probably be worse.

After starting the game with an 11-play touchdown drive, quarterback Matthew Stafford couldn’t connect with running back Darrell Henderson on fourth-and-1 from the 3-yard line. Then the Rams had to settle for a field goal after a Stafford incompletion on third-and-6 from the Houston 9.

But other than that, the Texans have looked about as listless as their record and haven’t been able to stop L.A. at all. Making his first start, linebacker Ernest Jones picked off Davis Mills midway through the second quarter, leading to Robert Woods’ 2-yard touchdown reception. And late in the second quarter, Henderson ran in a 1-yard touchdown.

Stafford is 16-of-25 passing for 195 yards with two touchdowns. Henderson has 80 yards rushing and two total touchdowns.

On the other side, the Texans have just 92 total yards and were 1-of-5 on third down. They had an opportunity to score at the end of the half, but Ka’imi Fairbairn missed a 45-yard field goal wide right.

Houston will start the second half with the ball.