Rams move to 7-1 with blowout victory over Texans

Getty Images

As the cliché goes, it’s hard to win a game in the NFL.

But it sure didn’t look difficult for the Rams on Sunday in their 38-22 victory over the Texans.

Los Angeles blew the doors off Houston, going up 38-0 before head coach Sean McVay elected to take out Matthew Stafford at the beginning of the fourth quarter. That’s when the Texans finally got something going, as they didn’t even have 100 total yards before the final period. But the team was able to score a pair of touchdowns and got an onside kick that led to another touchdown in the fourth quarter.

But the game was long over by then.

Los Angeles got off to a fast start with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, with running back Darrell Henderson making a 3-yard catch for the score. The Rams could’ve added more points in the first half, but an incomplete pass on fourth down from the 3-yard line kept them off the board. Then the team settled for a field goal on the next drive, despite having the ball at Houston’s 9.

From there, the Rams scored a touchdown off of Ernest Jones’ interception and added another just before halftime to go up 24-0.

Receiver Cooper Kupp continued his sterling 2021 season with an 11-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. And receiver Robert Woods capped Los Angeles’ scoring with a 16-yard touchdown run.

Stafford finished 21-of-32 passing for 305 yards with three touchdowns — his third consecutive game with at least three TD passes. Kupp had seven catches for 115 yards.

The Rams’ depth at receiver could be tested shortly, especially if the club elects to trade DeSean Jackson. Tutu Atwell suffered a shoulder injury, leading to Kupp returning kickoffs and punts.

At 7-1, Los Angeles will take on the Titans next week at home for Sunday Night Football.

The 1-7 Texans will try for their second win next week against the Dolphins. They may have some good feelings after scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter.