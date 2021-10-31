Rams start fast with Matthew Stafford’s touchdown pass to Darrell Henderson

Getty Images

The 6-1 Rams playing the 1-6 Texans could lead to a trap game.

But at least early, both teams are playing to expectations.

Los Angeles faced little resistance in taking its opening drive down the field for a touchdown, giving the club an early 7-0 lead.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was 6-of-8 passing on the possession for 55 yards, capping it with a 3-yard touchdown to running back Darrell Henderson. It was Stafford’s 20th touchdown pass of the season. He had 26 all of last year with Detroit.

Receiver Cooper Kupp entered Week Eight leading the league in receptions (56), yards (809), and touchdowns (nine). He’s again off to a hot start in Houston, catching three passes for 37 yards on the opening drive.