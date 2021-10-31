Report: Kyler Murray has a “1-3 week” sprained ankle

Getty Images

One play before the what-the-hell-happened? interception that sealed Green Bay’s win on Thursday night, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray got up with a limp. After the game, he said that he’s fine.

Maybe he meant the “this is fine” meme.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that Murray suffered a sprained ankle, and that it’s a “1-3 week type of sprain.” Glazer said that, if Murray arrives tomorrow at the facility and he shows that the swelling has gone down, he could play on Sunday against the 49ers.

So keep an eye on the injury reports. Whether and to wahy extent he practices will go a long way toward showing whether he’ll be ready to play.