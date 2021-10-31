Report: Still some doubt Rob Gronkowski returns on Sunday

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski returned to practice this week after missing four games with injured ribs, but it remains unclear if he’ll play against the Saints on Sunday afternoon.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports there’s still some doubt that Gronkowski will get the green light to play. Pregame warmups are expected to determine whether he’s able to go or not. If he does sit, he’ll have a bye in Week Nine to continue healing before returning to action.

Gronkowski has 16 catches for 184 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Linebacker Lavonte David (ankle), cornerback Dee Delaney (ankle), linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, hand), and cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) are also questionable for the Bucs. Wide receiver Antonio Brown is out for the second week in a row with a knee injury.