Report: Texans, Dolphins came “so close” to a Deshaun Watson deal earlier this week

The Texans and Dolphins may or may not be able to land the plane on a Deshaun Watson deal by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. They almost put the wheels down a few days ago.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the trade was nearly done early in the week that just ended.

Multiple issues kept it from becoming finalized. Glazer notes that he believes the Dolphins want Watson to resolve the 22 pending civil cases before finalizing a trade. Those cases have not yet been settled.

On Sunday night’s Football Night in America, I’ll have more information about where things stand, what the primary impediment is, and how the pending legal issues influence the situation.

Again, it all comes down to whether the Texans and Dolphins can land the plane. There’s a chance that one or both of them are sufficiently dysfunctional to keep what nearly happened the other day from happening at all, even if both teams and Watson want it to happen.