Report: Texans unlikely to trade Brandin Cooks

Getty Images

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks was not happy about the team’s decision to trade running back Mark Ingram this week and some have wondered if he’ll join Ingram as an ex-Texan before the trade deadline passes on Tuesday.

Cooks is a veteran with one year left on his deal, so he probably won’t be in Houston when the team starts to get better on the field and this week’s post-trade tweet isn’t the first time he’s expressed dissatisfaction with the team this season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that teams have called about Cooks, but that the Texans are not expected to deal him in the next couple of days. An injury on Sunday could create a more pressing need at wideout for another team and lead to an offer that changes Houston’s mind.

Cooks has 45 catches for 502 yards and a touchdown this season.