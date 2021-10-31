Rob Gronkowski out; Trevor Siemian and the Saints leading the Bucs

Getty Images

The Saints have lost quarterback Jameis Winston to a knee injury today, and yet it’s the Buccaneers for whom everything is going wrong.

The Bucs also lost a key player, tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is out of the game with back spasms. And the Saints are up 23-7 in the third quarter.

Trevor Siemian is playing quarterback for the Saints in place of Winston, and he’s playing pretty well under the circumstances. Tom Brady, meanwhile, has not had a good game.

There’s still plenty of time left in the third quarter, but so far it’s shaping up to be one of today’s most surprising results across the NFL.