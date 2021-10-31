Ryan Tannehill’s touchdown pass to Geoff Swaim cuts Titans’ deficit to 14-7

Getty Images

The Titans got off to a slow start, falling behind 14-0.

But Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and the Titans have rallied.

Tennessee went 60 yards in 11 plays, benefiting from Indianapolis’ first failed fourth-down attempt of the day. After Carson Wentz‘s pass fell incomplete on fourth-and-three from the Tennessee 40, the Titans got it going.

The Titans capped the touchdown drive on third-and-three from the 6-yard line when Tannehill hit tight end Geoff Swaim fo the score. Tennessee now trails 14-7.

Tannehill’s first pass nearly went for a pick-six by Kenny Moore and led to Wentz’s second touchdown pass to Michael Pittman.

Tannehill now is 6-of-8 for 40 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Henry has seven carries for 19 yards.