Saints pull off shocking upset of Buccaneers despite losing Jameis Winston

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 31, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

It’s hard to believe the Saints did it, but they did it: They beat the Buccaneers despite losing Jameis Winston to a knee injury.

Behind backup quarterback Trevor Siemian, who completed 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, the Saints won 36-27.

Winston left the game with a knee injury and is currently getting an MRI at a New Orleans hospital. If he is out a significant period of time he would likely be replaced by Taysom Hill, but Hill is currently in the NFL’s concussion protocol, which is why Siemian came in for Winston.

But while Siemian didn’t throw any interceptions, Tom Brady did: In fact, he threw two of them, including a pick-six that sealed the Bucs’ loss in the final minutes. Brady also threw four touchdown passes, but this was far from his best game.

The result is that the Saints, at 5-2, are suddenly only half a game behind the 6-2 Buccaneers in the NFC South. It has looked all year like the Saints would cruise to a division title, but the Saints had something to say about that today.

37 responses to “Saints pull off shocking upset of Buccaneers despite losing Jameis Winston

  3. It has looked all year like the Saints would cruise to a division title, but the Saints had something to say about that today.

    Shouldn’t that be the “Bucs would cruise to a division title”?

  4. Ha ha!
    A very deserving loss for one of the least likeable teams in the league as well as their bandwagon fanbase.

  10. It’s not shocking. They’re built to beat the Bucs. Drew Brees wasn’t the reason they destroyed them twice last season, and he was the only reason they lost to them in the playoffs.

  13. Did you watch the end of our last game? Lady Luck is smiling down on me. Us divas need to stick together. 😉

  14. Penalties and Brady’s turnovers cost the Bucs. All of a sudden that Mac Jones pick 6 against the Saints doesn’t look bad given the Saints defense got Brady with a pick 6 too.

  15. Bucs defense got exposed. Brady’s picks were pretty bad although he was actually good. I gotta say though the refs were 100 percent on the Saints side and gave them 9 points especially the roughing calls.

  19. minnescrotums says:
    October 31, 2021 at 7:35 pm
    Sorry. You’re not the GOAT if you can’t beat a third string QB.
    ——————————-

    Greatest of ALL TIME not one game.

  20. Can’t believe Saints didn’t burn more time off the clock & gave Brady that much time to get in FG range. Also seemed like Dev White has turned into the new Vontaze Burfict, w/ his cheap shots.

  21. Just a quick NFC update, The Green Bay Packers control their own destiny for home field advantage in the NFC. COME GETCHA SOME!

  23. tombombadill says:
    October 31, 2021 at 7:42 pm
    Sorry Packer fans, but Brady is still better than that loser Rodgers.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    It’s hard for anyone to beat “luck.”

  24. Brady had a bad game, but the Bucs helped dig their own grave with all the defensive penalties that kept extending Saints drives. Bucs need to clean up their mistakes if they want to repeat SB wins.

  25. Shocking? No. The Bucs were sloppy, the Saints played tough and deserved the win. Repeating, though not impossible, will be a lot tougher than most think.

  29. Shinnbone says:
    October 31, 2021 at 7:52 pm
    Just a quick NFC update, The Green Bay Packers control their own destiny for home field advantage in the NFC. COME GETCHA SOME!

    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

    DESTINY: the PREDETERMINED, usually inevitable or irresistible, course of events.

  30. Dennis Allen won this game more than Sean Payton did. This season might be Payton’s best coaching job yet.

  33. Hey Buccaneer, Saints and Packer sto deluding yourselves and get to know your NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams

  34. I don’t know what the big deal is the saints owned him twice last year. I would say the bucs were lucky it was a game. The saints back end let a couple deep balls thru that they normally don’t

  35. I have to admit that it was a good day to be a Pats fan…Pats go out to LA and beat the Chargers,and Brady and the Bucs have a bad day. NO owns the Bucs,even with Trevor Siemian at QB. He wasn’t bad,actually.

  37. Saints swept the Bucs last year and led in the playoffs until a massive momentum swing in the *second* half. Its very far from out of the question

