Seahawks are rolling, lead Jaguars 17-0 at halftime

Geno Smith completed his first 14 passes before an incompletion with 10 seconds remaining in the first half. It’s that kind of day for the Seahawks . . . and that kind of day for the Jaguars.

The Seahawks lead 17-0 at halftime.

Smith went 14-of-15 for 137 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He also ran for a 1-yard score.

Tyler Lockett has caught eight passes for 92 yards, and DK Metcalf has added five receptions for 38 yards, including a spectacular 16-yard touchdown.

The Jaguars have only 99 yards.

Trevor Lawrence is 9-of-15 for 75 yards and an interception. Quandre Diggs had the pick.

James Robinson hasn’t returned since tweaking his ankle on a 17-yard reception.