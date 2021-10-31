Seahawks plaster Jaguars 31-7

Getty Images

Urban Meyer was shutout only once in his career coaching college football. The last time the Jaguars were shutout was 2009 in Seattle, and the Seahawks hadn’t posted a shutout since 2015.

The Seahawks were within one play of blanking the Jaguars and instead settled for a 31-7 blowout.

Seattle moved to 3-5, and Jacksonville fell to 1-6.

Jacksonville avoided the shutout with 1:49 remaining with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Jamal Agnew on fourth-and-five. The Seahawks then tacked on an exclamation point when Travis Homer returned the onside kick 44 yards for a touchdown.

Geno Smith was 20-of-24 for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Lockett caught 12 passes for 142 yards, and DK Metcalf had six receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

The Seahawks had only 229 yards.

Lawrence was 32-of-53 for 238 yards with a touchdown and an interception. James Robinson did not return after injuring his ankle on a 17-yard reception in the first half.

Bobby Wagner had 14 tackles, and Quandre Diggs had the interception of Lawrence.

The Seahawks have a bye next week with hopes that quarterback Russell Wilson can return in Week 10 against the Packers.