Sean Payton thinks Jameis Winston suffered significant knee injury

Posted by Josh Alper on October 31, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston went for an MRI after hurting his knee in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers and the team is bracing for bad news.

Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters that they believe the quarterback suffered a serious injury when he went down in the first half of the game.

“I think it’s significant. He felt something. He’s on crutches right now. I don’t want to say until I have a chance to talk to the doctors,” Payton said in his postgame press conference.

With Taysom Hill still out with a concussion, Trevor Siemian played the rest of the game for the Saints on Sunday. The coming days will let us know who else the Saints might bring into the quarterback mix if Winston’s injury is as severe as believed.

11 responses to “Sean Payton thinks Jameis Winston suffered significant knee injury

  2. If you watch the replay, you can see his ACL leave his knee with a stick & knapsack slung over its shoulder like a hobo, and head for the train tracks.

  3. I fully understand the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson but there’s no doubt the Saints are instant Super Bowl contenders if they trade for him. He’d be awesome in Sean Payton’s offense. I think they have to make the call and at least try to get him before the deadline.

  4. Seeing lower leg angle in relation to knee (on replays) did not look good. Ligaments involved for sure.

    Pretty sure you might not be aware of this given your statement, but the Saints only have $891k in available cap space. Watson has an almost $16mil cap hit. They would have to get rid of a lot of guys just to make that contract work, not worth tearing the team apart for a guy that once you get might not even play.

  8. I feel bad for Jameis,he’s busted his tail this year with the Saints and have seen true improvement since his Bucs days. Once undiagnosed eye issue was corrected he really started to improve, Get well soon and see you next year!

  9. It sure didn’t look good on replay. His leg bent in a way that it shouldn’t when his collar was grabbed. That is a tough break for him. He’s worked hard for that starting job.Hopefully it wasn’t as bad as it looked.

  10. Absolute dirty play by Devon White. The Bucs knock Winston out and still can’t beat the Saints? LOL

