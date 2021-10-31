Sean Payton thinks Jameis Winston suffered significant knee injury

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston went for an MRI after hurting his knee in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers and the team is bracing for bad news.

Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters that they believe the quarterback suffered a serious injury when he went down in the first half of the game.

“I think it’s significant. He felt something. He’s on crutches right now. I don’t want to say until I have a chance to talk to the doctors,” Payton said in his postgame press conference.

With Taysom Hill still out with a concussion, Trevor Siemian played the rest of the game for the Saints on Sunday. The coming days will let us know who else the Saints might bring into the quarterback mix if Winston’s injury is as severe as believed.