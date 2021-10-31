Steelers hang on to beat Browns 15-10

Getty Images

The Steelers lost their kicker at the end of the first half to a concussion when he was hit hard on a fake field goal.

But Pittsburgh’s defense kept Cleveland at bay throughout the contest. And with big stops in the fourth quarter, the Steelers beat the Browns 15-10.

Cleveland had a couple of chances to score in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get to the end zone. Receiver Jarvis Landry fumbled after making a catch at the Pittsburgh 21, with edge rusher T.J. Watt picking up the loose ball.

Then after forcing a Pittsburgh three-and-out, Cleveland got down to the Pittsburgh 24. But that’s when the team’s drive stalled, with a false start on third-and-11 making things worse. On fourth-and-12, Landry had a pass broken up by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick that would’ve moved the chains.

The Steelers iced the game when Diontae Johnson took a slant on second-and-8 50 yards deep into Cleveland territory.

Pittsburgh had taken the lead with rookie Pat Freiermuth‘s touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. On fourth-and-goal from Cleveland’s 2-yard line, the Steelers elected to go for it instead of attempting a field goal with punter Pressley Harvin. Freiermuth was well covered, but quarterback Ben Roethlisberger gave him a chance on a 50-50 ball and the tight end came down with it.

Roethlisberger finished 22-of-34 passing for 266 yards with a touchdown. Johnson led the team with 98 yards on six receptions. Najee Harris had 91 yards on 26 carries with a TD and also caught three passes for 29 yards.

Returning after missing a game with his left shoulder injury, Baker Mayfield was 20-of-31 passing for 225 yards. But Cleveland’s run game didn’t have its usual success, with Nick Chubb gaining only 61 yards on 16 carries.

The Browns are 4-4 and will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals next week.

At 4-3, the Steelers will play the Bears next Monday night.