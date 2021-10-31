Steelers may be without their kicker for second half, tied with Browns at halftime

Getty Images

Late in the first half of the low-scoring matchup between the Browns and Steelers, Pittsburgh elected to attempt a fake field goal.

It looks like the decision had a disastrous result.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh are tied 3-3 at halftime after a first half dominated by defense. But the Steelers now may be without their kicker for the second half.

On fourth-and-9 from the Cleveland 10-yard line, the Steelers sent a direct snap to kicker Chris Boswell. Boswell rolled to his right and tried to find tight end Zach Gentry in the end zone, but he was well covered. But as Boswell fired the ball out of the end zone, he was hit hard by defensive tackle Jordan Elliott. Boswell stayed down on the sideline for a while, though he was able to walk under his own power.

The hit from Elliott likely should have drawn a roughing the passer penalty, but no flag was thrown.

Boswell is being evaluated for a concussion.

While each team has only three points, the Steelers have had much more success running it than the Browns. Najee Harris has 50 yards on 10 carries, as Pittsburgh as a team has 75 yards on 15 attempts.

Nick Chubb has just 20 yards on six carries. Cleveland has just 40 yards rushing on 10 attempts.

Baker Mayfield has looked OK after missing last week’s game with a torn labrum and fractured humerus in his left shoulder. He’s 10-of-17 passing for 107 yards. But he’s been sacked four times.

Ben Roethlisberger is 9-of-14 passing for 73 yards and he’s been sacked twice.

Browns safety John Johnson is out with a neck injury.