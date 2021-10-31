Sunday Night Football: Dede Westbrook inactive for Vikings

Getty Images

Dak Prescott is officially among the inactives for Sunday’s game, but the Cowboys do have their left tackle available to protect backup Cooper Rush.

As expected, Tyron Smith is active for the matchup against the Vikings after he was questionable with an ankle injury.

Smith has started every game for the Cowboys this season, playing 97 percent of the club’s offensive snaps.

Dallas also has defensive end Dorance Armstrong active on Sunday for his third game of the season. He was also questionable with an ankle injury.

The Cowboys full list of inactives is Prescott, defensive end Azur Kamara, offensive lineman Matt Farniok, safety Israel Mukuamu, and receiver Simi Fehoko.

For Minnesota, receiver Dede Westbrook is inactive after he was questionable with an ankle injury. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was limited on Friday. Quarterback Kellen Mond, linebacker Chazz Surratt, guard Wyatt Davis, defensive tackle Michael Pierce (elbow), and defensive end Patrick Jones (knee) are also inactive for the Vikings.