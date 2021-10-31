Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz out Sunday due to COVID protocols

Getty Images

The Titans will be missing senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

The team announced that Schwartz will not be with the team due to COVID-19 protocols. Schwartz joined head coach Mike Vrabel’s staff this offseason after spending the last five seasons as the defensive coordinator with the Eagles. He was the Lions’ head coach for four seasons and had previous coordinator runs with the Titans and Bills.

In addition to announcing Schwartz’s unavailability, the Titans also announced that linebacker Rashaan Evans has been ruled out with an ankle injury. He was listed as questionable on Friday.

The Titans signed fullback Tory Carter to the active roster while running back Dontrell Hilliard and defensive lineman Eli Ankou have been called up from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.