Vikings lead Cowboys 10-3 at halftime

With quarterback Dak Prescott sidelined with a calf injury, there hasn’t been too much to write home about in Sunday night’s meeting between the Cowboys and Vikings.

But Minnesota has done enough to lead 10-3 at halftime.

Just before halftime, it looked like the Vikings would try to get down the field and score. But after quarterback Kirk Cousins scrambled for a 13-yard gain, the Vikings didn’t use their remaining timeout. So about 25 seconds came off the clock before Cousins received the snap and fired an incomplete pass to receiver Adam Thielen on the left. After that, the Vikings took a knee to mercifully end the half.

Thielen had two of the few splash plays in the half, catching a 20-yard touchdown to cap the Vikings’ opening drive. And he went 32 yards on a fourth-and-1 catch-and-run that set up a Minnesota field goal.

Overall he has three receptions for 55 yards with the TD.

Cousins is 9-of-15 passing for 105 yards with a touchdown.

On the other side, quarterback Cooper Rush hasn’t looked great playing for the injured Prescott. He’s 10-of-17 passing for 110 yards with an interception — and likely should’ve had another late in the first half. Running back Ezekiel Elliott has 37 yards on 10 carries plus a couple of receptions for 11 yards. Tony Pollard has 25 yards on six attempts.

Dallas will have to be more effective running the ball if the club is going to win in Minnesota.

The Vikings and Cowboys could both have injury concerns for the second half. Minnesota defensive end Danielle Hunter is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. D.J. Wonnum came in to replace Hunter.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland also came up limping after an incompletion late in the second quarter, but it’s unclear if he’ll miss any time in the second half.

Dallas left tackle Tyron Smith was not in for Dallas’ last drive, and he is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Smith was also questionable for the game with an ankle injury.

Ty Nsekhe came in to replace Smith with 1:44 left in the second quarter.

UPDATE 9:57 p.m. ET: Hunter has been declared out for the rest of the game at the start of the second half.