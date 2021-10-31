Von Miller out for Broncos, Brandon Scherff out for Washington on Sunday

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke won’t have to contend with Broncos linebacker Von Miller on Sunday.

The Broncos put Miller on the inactive list for Sunday’s home game. Miller hurt his ankle in the Week Seven loss to the Browns and was listed as questionable after sitting out of practice all of last week.

Defensive lineman Mike Purcell was ruled out on Friday. Defensive back Jamar Johnson, quarterback Brett Rypien, wide receiver Diontae Spencer, and defensive back Kary Vincent are also inactive for Denver.

Right guard Brandon Scherff practiced for Washington this week, but he will miss his fourth straight game with a knee injury. Cornerback William Jackson III, wide receiver Dyami Brown, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, right tackle Sam Cosmi, tackle Cornelius Lucas, and tight end Jace Sternberger make up the rest of their inactive list.