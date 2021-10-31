Washington draws even on DeAndre Carter touchdown catch

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team couldn’t find the end zone for the first 44 minutes of Sunday’s game in Denver, but the 45th minute proved to be the charm.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke hit wide receiver DeAndre Carter for a 20-yard touchdown with 38 seconds to play in the third quarter. The touchdown capped an impressive 94-yard drive and tied the score at 10.

Washington took over possession of the ball after a Landon Collins tackle for loss forced the Broncos to punt and needed 10 plays to drive down the field. Jaret Patterson ran for 24 yards on the drive and Heinicke hit Adam Humphries for 23 yards on a third down.

The Broncos had a chance to extend their lead when they got the ball to start the second half, but they punted on that drive as well and they are no longer playing with a lead as a result of their sluggish play since the break.