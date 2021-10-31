With Jameis Winston likely done for the year, Drew Brees says he’s not coming back

Getty Images

Go ahead and start the speculation that Drew Brees will return to the quarterback-needy Saints. And then end it.

During halftime of Sunday night’s Cowboys-Vikings game on NBC, Brees said that he won’t be emerging from retirement to join the Saints, if (as expected) Winston will miss the rest of the season.

The Saints apparently will stick with Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill. As reportedly during Football Night in America, Hill is expected to be cleared to play this week after suffering a concussion in Week Five.

The 5-2 Saints host the 3-4 Falcons on Sunday.