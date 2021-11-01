Adrian Phillips: It was sweet to have big game against the Chargers

Getty Images

When players are preparing to face teams they used to play for, they often downplay it as just another game against just another opponent.

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips had two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Chargers in Sunday’s 27-24 win. Phillips played for the Chargers during his first six NFL seasons and admitted after the game that it felt extra special to have that kind of performance against that opponent.

“Everybody always wants to kind of stick to to their former team, and this is a great organization that we played against today,” Phillips said, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. “Just to be able to go out there and play against them and end up having the game that I had, it was sweet. I loved it.”

Belichick called Phillips’ interceptions “big differences in the game” and they were a big reason why his current team has won three of their last four after a 1-3 start to the season.