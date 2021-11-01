Bears activate Jimmy Graham off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Bears will have one of their offensive contributors back this week.

Chicago announced on Monday that the team has activated tight end Jimmy Graham off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Graham has been on the list since Oct. 22. Though he’s vaccinated, he missed Chicago’s last two games — losses to the Buccaneers and 49ers.

Though Graham has played significant offensive snaps, he’s been targeted only three times and made just one catch for 11 yards this season. That came in Chicago’s season-opening loss to the Rams. Cole Kmet has taken over as Chicago’s starter at tight end and has 22 catches for 197 yards.

Last season, Graham caught 50 passes for 456 yards with eight touchdowns for the Bears.