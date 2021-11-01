Brian Flores dodges questions about possible trade for Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa is the Dolphins’ starting quarterback, but will he still have that title come 4 p.m. ET Tuesday when the trade deadline passes?

The Dolphins may . . . or may not work out a deal for Deshaun Watson before then, which means Tagovailoa may . . . or may not remain the starting quarterback.

When asked about the possibility of the Dolphins acquiring a starting-caliber quarterback in a trade, coach Brian Flores dodged the question.

“I understand the question,” Flores said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I basically answer it every day the same way: Tua is our quarterback. Any conversations I have with [General Manager] Chris [Grier] and [owner] Steve [Ross], we’ll keep it internal.”

Flores then was asked why he can’t answer the question if Tagovailoa is the team’s quarterback moving forward.

“When I say Tua is the quarterback, I don’t know how much more I can say,” Flores said. “I think when I say Tua is the quarterback, I don’t know how much more I can say. That’s kind of the way I can handle this, and approach this the last few weeks.”

He could have ended the discussion by emphatically saying the Dolphins are not trading for a quarterback, but he didn’t. Instead, Flores left open the possibility of the Dolphins acquiring Watson, which might happen. Stay tuned.