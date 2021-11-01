Broncos trading Von Miller to Rams

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 1, 2021, 12:39 PM EDT
Once again, the Rams are going all in.

According to multiple reports, Los Angeles is acquiring Von Miller from the Broncos in exchange for second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

After missing the entire 2020 season, Miller has started seven games so far in 2021. He did not play in Sunday’s win over Washington after he didn’t practice all week with an ankle injury. He’s recorded 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits in 2021.

Miller departs the Broncos as one of the best players in franchise history. He is Denver’s all-time leader with 110.5 sacks and was the MVP of Super Bowl 50, which the Broncos won over the Panthers.

This is the second time in three years that the Rams have made an in-season blockbuster trade to solidify their defense. The club brought in defensive back Jalen Ramsey just before the trading deadline in 2019.

While the Rams are No. 5 in points scored and total yards after trading for quarterback Matthew Stafford in the offseason, they’re currently 10th in points allowed but 21st in yards allowed. Putting Miller on a unit with Ramsey and three-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald should help improve that unit.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos are paying $9 million of Miler’s remaining $9.7 million salary.

36 responses to “Broncos trading Von Miller to Rams

  3. The next time the Rams are on the clock on draft day will be the 5th round of 2026 🤣

  6. Just before I had to worry about him regaining his in time for the Chiefs/Broncos games. Thanks McVay!

  8. Now it’s just getting silly. Trading the farm for the animals is eventually going to leave them with nowhere to go but down.

  9. Von Miller and Chander Jones will be LIT to watch on Monday Night Football in December at Glendale, this reminds me of Denver bringing in DeMarcus Ware to win a title. Not bad to get something out of an older player who still has a good 3-5 seasons left. If the Rams fail to win the Super Bowl, then sacrificing picks will hurt them.

  13. The Rams still have picks left to trade???? I thought they used them all already.

  14. Wow, draft picks are for the dumb if you can trade them all for over the hill stars. How you build a tem is thru the draft.

  15. The Rams remind me of myself playing madden franchise. Trading all my picks for players, cause in that scenario, I don’t need them.

  17. Thats a lot for a player that still doesn’t get you over the hump in the NFC maybe not even in your own division. Rams really hate the draft

  22. Bittersweet as a Broncos fan. Von will go down as one of the all time greats but Broncos get a great deal and need to rebuild.

  24. Remember him a few games ago against the patchwork/injured Browns offensive line?
    “I will play well in this game. … I’m going to have a great game. … I don’t know who the tackle I’m going against is, but I’m going to kill him.” – Von Miller End of game= 2 tackles 0 sacks

  25. Get to know your 2022 Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams. It’s gonna be a jailbreak between Donald Lewis Miller and Floyd to see how gets to splatter Brady, Rodgers Murray and Prescott in the playoffs

  26. Well done, Mr George Paton. Miller may be washed up now, but he certainly won’t last 3 more years. In the mean time good draft picks like that can last a decade, and a rookie prices.

  27. We can put those Aaron Rodgers to the Broncos rumors to rest for good now too! There is no way he would go to that dumpster fire! Like I didnt call that 7 months ago. lol

  28. At this rate rams won’t have any draft picks until 2030 and it will be only a 7th rounder then.

  30. I wonder how long the RAMS can keep this going. This is 1972 George Allen all over again. Trading all of your high draft picks for veterans. When it finally catches up to you, it sucks and you have no draft picks to help turn it around.

  31. Do the Rams have any draft picks left at this point? They give them up like if it was going out of style.

  33. Knew this was coming. Thanks for everything Von and best of luck. George Payton finally doing something Elway refused to admit they are rebuilding. Now trade Teddy back to the Saints, Melvin Gordon to Tennessee or Baltimore and Kyle Fuller anywhere and get enough picks to get Russell Wilson finally out of Seattle like he wants

  34. The Rams’ strategy of mortgaging their future to get expensive players just past their prime continues.

    The league looks like a total free-for-all this year, with every good team looking mediocre in a given week, so at least for this year, it may not be a bad strategy.

  35. This directly has the Bucs in mind. They watched that game yesterday and how the Saints got after Brady. I know they beat them earlier, but the playoffs are a whole other level.

  36. Wow they gave up a lot. They better hope Stafford can get them to the SB with all the picks they dont have any more.

